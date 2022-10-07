French Government Unveils 'Energy Sobriety' Plan to Reduce Electricity Bills

The French government, led by Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne, announced on Thursday its "energy sobriety" plan, designed to reduce the country's electricity bills and mitigate effects on climate

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) The French government, led by Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne, announced on Thursday its "energy sobriety" plan, designed to reduce the country's electricity bills and mitigate effects on climate.

"'Energy sobriety" is not about consuming less energy, but about avoiding useless energy consumption and not using all energy sources at once. It is these actions that will help reduce our bills and reduce our climate impact," Borne said during the plan's announcement at the Paris exhibition center, broadcast by BFMTV.

According to the plan, the temperature on the premises of private houses and administrative buildings should not exceed 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 Fahrenheit), and 16 and 14 degrees Celsius in warehouses and gymnasiums, respectively, while water heaters should be set to a maximum temperature of 55 degrees Celsius. The government could also decide to shorten the heating season depending on the weather.

The allowance for public sector employees for remote work will be increased by 15% to 2.88 Euros ($2.83) per day.

Temperatures in public pools, saunas, hammams and hot tubs will be reduced by one degree, while their operating time will be shortened. In addition, speed of ski resort lifts will be adapted to attendance, and lifts that are not frequently used will be shut down.

The plan also regulates the lighting time of stadiums, cinemas and advertising banners, with violators risking fines of 750 euros ($736).

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the conflict and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.