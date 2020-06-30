French Government Urges Airbus to Save as Many Jobs as Possible Amid Industry Crisis

The French government calls on the Airbus planemaker to limit layoffs and use the benefits of the state support for the country's coronavirus-hit aviation sector, Secretary of State to the Minister of Economy and Finance Agnes Pannier-Runacher said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The French government calls on the Airbus planemaker to limit layoffs and use the benefits of the state support for the country's coronavirus-hit aviation sector, Secretary of State to the Minister of Economy and Finance Agnes Pannier-Runacher said.

"So I ask [Airbus CEO] Guillaume Faury to use all the levers of [the government's plan for the aviation industry] to avoid, limit job cuts as much as possible," Pannier-Runacher said on the BFMTV broadcaster.

Faury earlier on Monday said that Airbus would reduce its supply and product volumes by 40 percent over the two-year period and carry out thousands of job cuts amid a severe downturn in production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in June, the French government unveiled a rescue package of 15 billion Euros (almost $17 billion) for the aviation industry. The package was put together to support such companies as Air France, Airbus and major French parts suppliers, as a series of limitations, including travel restrictions, have been in place in France since mid-March.