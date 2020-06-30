UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Government Urges Airbus To Save As Many Jobs As Possible Amid Industry Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:53 PM

French Government Urges Airbus to Save as Many Jobs as Possible Amid Industry Crisis

The French government calls on the Airbus planemaker to limit layoffs and use the benefits of the state support for the country's coronavirus-hit aviation sector, Secretary of State to the Minister of Economy and Finance Agnes Pannier-Runacher said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The French government calls on the Airbus planemaker to limit layoffs and use the benefits of the state support for the country's coronavirus-hit aviation sector, Secretary of State to the Minister of Economy and Finance Agnes Pannier-Runacher said.

"So I ask [Airbus CEO] Guillaume Faury to use all the levers of [the government's plan for the aviation industry] to avoid, limit job cuts as much as possible," Pannier-Runacher said on the BFMTV broadcaster.

Faury earlier on Monday said that Airbus would reduce its supply and product volumes by 40 percent over the two-year period and carry out thousands of job cuts amid a severe downturn in production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in June, the French government unveiled a rescue package of 15 billion Euros (almost $17 billion) for the aviation industry. The package was put together to support such companies as Air France, Airbus and major French parts suppliers, as a series of limitations, including travel restrictions, have been in place in France since mid-March.

Related Topics

France Job June All Government Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC celebrates International Day of Parliamentaris ..

11 minutes ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Addresses ..

27 minutes ago

40% of virus carriers in Italian town show no symp ..

2 minutes ago

Footwear exports increase 4.29% in 11 months

2 minutes ago

Indonesia's ex-sports minister jailed for corrupti ..

2 minutes ago

Israel to Continue Counteracting Iran's Presence i ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.