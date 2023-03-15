UrduPoint.com

French Government Urges Paris Mayor To Order Striking Street Cleaners To Resume Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 06:10 PM

French Government Urges Paris Mayor to Order Striking Street Cleaners to Resume Work

The French government has asked the Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo to order street cleaners to stop protesting against the pension reform and resume their work amid tonnes of garbage piling up on the city streets following their strike, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The French government has asked the Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo to order street cleaners to stop protesting against the pension reform and resume their work amid tonnes of garbage piling up on the city streets following their strike, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, French media reported that around 5,500 tonnes of garbage had piled up on the streets of the French capital due to the strike of street cleaners protesting against the controversial government pension reform.

"We are calling on Hidalgo to start forcing strike participants to get back to work," Veran told French radio station Europe 1.

Although no one questioned the right to strike, basic public services were still required to be provided even during the protests, the spokesman said, adding that he himself understood that many people could be concerned over the reform.

The government will demand action from the prefecture authorities if the mayor refuses to take measures making cleaners resume their work, according to Veran.

The reform project envisages a gradual increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. It has caused a massive backlash in the French society. There have already been seven general strikes in France within the last two months, with over one million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.

On March 11, the Senate, the upper chamber of the French parliament, endorsed the pension reform project, put forward by the country's government. A final vote on the reform will be held in the French parliament on March 16. If the lower chamber supports the bill, the reform will become law.

Related Topics

Senate Police Europe Parliament Vote France Paris Chamber March Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Islam’s message of peace, compassion, and grace ..

Islam’s message of peace, compassion, and grace has inspired people the world ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia Bans 17 Foreign NGOs in 2022 Over Anti-Russ ..

Russia Bans 17 Foreign NGOs in 2022 Over Anti-Russian Propaganda - Prosecutor Ge ..

12 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to bring economy of prevailing qu ..

Efforts underway to bring economy of prevailing quagmire, says PM

13 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Play-off 1 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Su ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 1 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of North Macedoni ..

UAE President receives President of North Macedonia

1 hour ago
 LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to ar ..

LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.