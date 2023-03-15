French Government Urges Paris Mayor to Order Striking Street Cleaners to Resume Work

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The French government has asked the Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo to order street cleaners to stop protesting against the pension reform and resume their work amid tonnes of garbage piling up on the city streets following their strike, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, French media reported that around 5,500 tonnes of garbage had piled up on the streets of the French capital due to the strike of street cleaners protesting against the controversial government pension reform.

"We are calling on Hidalgo to start forcing strike participants to get back to work," Veran told French radio station Europe 1.

Although no one questioned the right to strike, basic public services were still required to be provided even during the protests, the spokesman said, adding that he himself understood that many people could be concerned over the reform.

The government will demand action from the prefecture authorities if the mayor refuses to take measures making cleaners resume their work, according to Veran.

The reform project envisages a gradual increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. It has caused a massive backlash in the French society. There have already been seven general strikes in France within the last two months, with over one million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.

On March 11, the Senate, the upper chamber of the French parliament, endorsed the pension reform project, put forward by the country's government. A final vote on the reform will be held in the French parliament on March 16. If the lower chamber supports the bill, the reform will become law.