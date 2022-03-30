(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) French citizens infected with COVID-19 a few days before the presidential election can still come and vote at the polling stations but are advised to wear face masks, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"I want to remind you that the right to vote is a constitutional right. And nothing can ban a person from voting. Of course, people who may get infected with COVID-19 a few days before the vote ... we recommend and ask them to wear masks. This is an individual responsibility, as no health or vaccine pass will be required at the entrance to the polling stations," Attal told a briefing.

France has seen an increase in coronavirus cases for several weeks, Attal noted, adding that recommendations from the French health ministry for the conduct at the presidential election will be issued soon.

The French public health agency Sante Publique registered over 217,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The first round of the French presidential election will be held on April 10 and the second on April 24.