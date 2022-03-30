UrduPoint.com

French Gov't Asks Voters With COVID-19 To Wear Masks At Polling Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 09:27 PM

French Gov't Asks Voters With COVID-19 to Wear Masks at Polling Stations

French citizens infected with COVID-19 a few days before the presidential election can still come and vote at the polling stations but are advised to wear face masks, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) French citizens infected with COVID-19 a few days before the presidential election can still come and vote at the polling stations but are advised to wear face masks, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"I want to remind you that the right to vote is a constitutional right. And nothing can ban a person from voting. Of course, people who may get infected with COVID-19 a few days before the vote ... we recommend and ask them to wear masks. This is an individual responsibility, as no health or vaccine pass will be required at the entrance to the polling stations," Attal told a briefing.

France has seen an increase in coronavirus cases for several weeks, Attal noted, adding that recommendations from the French health ministry for the conduct at the presidential election will be issued soon.

The French public health agency Sante Publique registered over 217,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The first round of the French presidential election will be held on April 10 and the second on April 24.

Related Topics

Election Vote April May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Austria Says Gas From Russian Supplied Without Res ..

Austria Says Gas From Russian Supplied Without Restrictions, Storage Facilities ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Estimates 2Bln People Live in Conflict Affected ..

UN Estimates 2Bln People Live in Conflict Affected Zones - Guterres

2 minutes ago
 Agreement on Iranian Nuclear Deal to Be Reached So ..

Agreement on Iranian Nuclear Deal to Be Reached Soon - Russian Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Putin Explains to Draghi Russia's Decision to Swit ..

Putin Explains to Draghi Russia's Decision to Switch to Rubles in Payments for G ..

2 minutes ago
 Consultative session held at Ombudsperson's office ..

Consultative session held at Ombudsperson's office

14 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Early Detection and timely Referral of ..

Seminar on 'Early Detection and timely Referral of Newborns' held at LUMHS

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.