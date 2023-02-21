UrduPoint.com

French Gov't Concerned About Planned Strikes Over Pension Reform In March - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 09:10 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The French government believes that the country will face serious difficulties during the nationwide strike against its pension reform so it is negotiating with workers in key transport sectors to soften the impact of the action on ordinary citizens, French Minister of Transport Clement Beaune said on Tuesday.

"The seventh of March will be very difficult. I do not know how long it (strike) will last. We are now negotiating. Some unions have called for an indefinite strike, and we will try to avoid it lasting too long," Beaune told Sud Radio.

The minister noted that the impact of the strike "will be strongly felt in the transport sector." Beaune said the government has been in talks since December with leading transport companies, Paris public transport operator RATP Group and national railway company SNCF to "improve internal organization" to reduce possible disruptions to transport operations.

In January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of the controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. Under the initiative, the French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64 years.

Since the first nationwide strike held on January 19, four more general strikes have taken place in France, bringing together hundreds of thousands of people.

