French Gov't Criticizes Johnson's Letter On Illegal Migration

Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) A letter addressed by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to French President Emmanuel Macron outlining his stance on measures for tackling illegal migration is unacceptable and poor in essence, since it does not take into account efforts already made by France, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday.

Johnson published his letter to Macron on Thursday, outlining the steps which he believes the two countries can take to better manage illegal migration through the English Channel, after a deadly migrant boat accident earlier this week. These include conducting more effective joint maritime patrols and air surveillance, and boosting intelligence exchange. Additionally, the UK leader called on France to immediately sign a bilateral agreement on so-called readmissions, which would entail the return of all illegal migrants arriving in the United Kingdom back across the Channel.

"This letter is essentially poor, because in does not take into account the work our coast guard, our police, our gendarmerie, and our rescuers do, and it is also unacceptable, because the readmissions proposal is not a way to solve this issue," Attal told French broadcaster BFMTV.

The French government finds it necessary for the UK to send special officers to France who would handle all UK-addressed asylum requests, the spokesman said.

"Enough doubletalk ... It makes one think whether Boris Johnson regrets leaving Europe, because as soon as he has an issue, he believes that Europe has to deal with it!", Attal said.

On Wednesday, a boat carrying illegal migrants sank in the Strait of Dover near the French shore while trying to reach the UK, leaving 27 people dead.

