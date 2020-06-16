French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has denounced the act of vandalism against the bust of Charles De Gaulle, the former French president who played a significant role in the national resistance movement during World War II, saying it has insulted the national dignity of France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has denounced the act of vandalism against the bust of Charles De Gaulle, the former French president who played a significant role in the national resistance movement during World War II, saying it has insulted the national dignity of France.

The monument, installed in the northern Hautmont commune, was defaced with neon orange paint on Monday, and perpetrators also wrote "slaver" on the pedestal. The incident is one of the freshest acts of vandalism against statues of historical figures who in the past played a role in colonialism or the slave trade, or made controversial statements about race that are now unacceptable if judged by the norms of the modern world.

"The vandalization of the bust of General #DeGaulle in #Hautmont is a denial of our national history and an insult to the dignity of the one who has always defended the dignity of #France and #French.

May reason prevail over obscurantism!" Le Maire wrote on Twitter.

The defacing of the de Gaulle statue was met with outrage in France, where he is considered by many as a national leader.

The acts of damaging statues are part of a larger anti-racism movement that was sparked by the killing of George Floyd, an African American man, in the US on May 25 by a white police officer during his arrest. Since then, protests against police violence and racism have been underway in the US and across the world.

The protests also provoked disputes over the history of colonialism and slave trade, as well as monuments to figures of the past. Notably, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed on Sunday during an address to the nation that statues of historical figures will not be removed, as France has to preserve its history.