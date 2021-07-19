UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Gov't Describes Israeli Spyware Scandal As 'Shocking,' Vows Probe

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

French Gov't Describes Israeli Spyware Scandal as 'Shocking,' Vows Probe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The findings of a journalistic investigation about the use of Israeli-made software Pegasus to spy on politicians, journalists and activists around the world are "shocking," French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Monday, adding that their veracity has yet to be established.

The report was released on Sunday by a group of 17 prominent media and rights groups. They found that Pegasus, developed by Israel's NSO Group, had been used by government-linked clients to hack at least 50,000 phone numbers in various countries, including in France.

"These are absolutely shocking facts which, if they are proven, are extremely serious," Attal told the France Info broadcaster, which is one of the media partners in the investigation.

He said the French government will conduct its own checks and request explanations.

At least 1,000 French nationals, including journalists from leading news outlets, have been targeted by Pegasus cyber-espionage, though the client was not France but Morocco, the broadcaster said, citing the results of the media investigation.

The Moroccan embassy in France reportedly dismissed the allegations when contacted by the broadcaster.

Related Topics

World Israel France Morocco Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates wins Tour de France for 2nd cons ..

25 minutes ago

Brand Spectrum wins “Best Social Media Influence ..

29 minutes ago

Nationwide load shedding outcome of mismanagement: ..

48 minutes ago

Pakistan urges Afghanistan to reconsider recall of ..

1 hour ago

16,905 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Riyadh

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.