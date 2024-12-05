French Govt Falls In Historic No-confidence Vote
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) French lawmakers on Wednesday voted to oust the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier after just three months in office, a historic move which hurled the country further into political uncertainty.
For the first time in over sixty years, the National Assembly lower house toppled the incumbent government, approving a no-confidence motion that had been proposed by the hard left but which crucially was backed by the far-right headed by Marine Le Pen.
Barnier's rapid ejection from office comes after snap parliamentary elections this summer which resulted in a hung parliament with no party having an overall majority and the far-right holding the key to the government's survival.
President Emmanuel Macron now has the difficult task of picking a viable successor with over two years of his presidential term left.
He is to address the nation at 1900 GMT on Thursday, the Elysee said. Earlier in the day, Macron is to receive Barnier at 0900 GMT who will submit the resignation of the government.
The National Assembly debated a motion brought by the hard left in a standoff over next year's austerity budget, after the prime minister on Monday forced through a social security financing bill without a vote.
