French Gov't Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings, Worshippers Must Wear Face Masks

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 11:00 AM

French Gov't Lifts Ban on Religious Gatherings, Worshippers Must Wear Face Masks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) French authorities have decided to lift a ban on religious meetings imposed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but worshippers will have to maintain social distance, wear face masks and disinfect hands, the French Interior Ministry said.

According to a statement released late on Friday, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has agreed with the representatives of religious associations on the conditions for the resumption of religious gatherings and the necessary sanitary measures. A relevant decree is expected to be issued in the coming hours and it will come into force immediately.

"Places of worship will be required, like all other public places, to respect 'barrier gestures' [precautions against the coronavirus infection] as well as physical distancing measures. The head of a place of worship will be in charge of respecting these requirements," the statement said.

The organizers need to ensure that a distance of at least one meter (3.2 feet) between people is maintained.

"Wearing a face mask will be required during religious ceremonies," the ministry said.

If these rules are not followed, local authorities will be able to prohibit the opening or close a place of worship.

France began gradually easing stay-home orders on May 11 by reopening some non-alimentary shops, educational facilities, cinema theaters, parks and other public places in the country's so-called green areas, which are less affected by the virus. Local authorities of the so-called red regions, however, remain on high alert, as the COVID-19 disease is still active there.

Despite the lockdown ease, the government decided that wearing protective face masks on the streets is to remain mandatory in "certain circumstances" and preferable in general, and social distancing and hygiene rules even in "green" zones are to continue to be observed to prevent a second wave of the outbreak. France has so far confirmed over 180,000 cases of coronavirus infection and over 28,000 fatalities.

