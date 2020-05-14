UrduPoint.com
French Gov't Not Ruling Out Reopening Of Cafes In Districts With Low COVID Numbers In June

Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:02 PM

French Gov't Not Ruling Out Reopening of Cafes in Districts With Low COVID Numbers in June

France may allow cafes and restaurants to reopen in early June in the areas where the spread of COVID-19 has considerably slowed, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday

Cafes, bars and restaurants have been closed in France since mid-March.

"The date of opening of cafes and restaurants will be decided after May 25. The opening on June 2 may be considered in green areas, if the situation with the epidemic does not get worse, and if the population follows the sanitary measures recommended by the supreme public health supreme," Philippe said following a government session on tourism.

France started to gradually ease the COVID-19 lockdown on Monday � book stores, clothing shops, beauty salons, barbershops and schools reopened.

The authorities consider the western and southern areas of the country to be so-called green zones, where the coronavirus situation is under control. At the same time, Paris and surrounding areas are so-called red zones.

France has so far confirmed over 178,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 27,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

