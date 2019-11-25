French govt plans last-minute huddle ahead of pension reform strike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The entire cohort of French government ministers will meet Sunday to prepare their defence of a far-reaching pension overhaul, just days ahead of a planned strike against the reform that could grind the country to a halt

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe "wants to reiterate why pensions are being reformed" and "why we have to do away with the different schemes in place," an official in his office told AFP on Monday.

Labour unions are up in arms over plans for a universal system they say will require people to work longer or risk lower pensions, and have called an open-ended train and Paris metro strike starting December 5.

Unions at Air France and electricity group EDF are joining the protest, as are some lawyers and judges. Some schools have already warned parents no classes are likely next Thursday.

Officials also worry that the strike will attract the support of "yellow vest" activists who have staged weekly protests against stagnant living standards over the past year.

Government ministers "will go over plans for limiting the impact of the strike as far as possible for the French," in particular on public transport, the official said.

But President Emmanuel Macron has vowed he won't be deterred, calling the current pension system a relic "from another era." The reforms unveiled in July, which would harmonise the 42 different pension schemes currently in place, would still allow people to retire at 62, but on a reduced pension.

Unions say that would effectively force people to work longer, in particular public sector employees who for decades have been allowed to retire earlier, often because of arduous working conditions which critics say no longer apply.

The government is meeting with business and labour leaders Monday and Tuesday to negotiate the overhaul, though a compromise appears unlikely after unions hardened their opposition in recent weeks.