UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Govt Plans Last-minute Huddle Ahead Of Pension Reform Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:22 PM

French govt plans last-minute huddle ahead of pension reform strike

The entire cohort of French government ministers will meet Sunday to prepare their defence of a far-reaching pension overhaul, just days ahead of a planned strike against the reform that could grind the country to a halt

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The entire cohort of French government ministers will meet Sunday to prepare their defence of a far-reaching pension overhaul, just days ahead of a planned strike against the reform that could grind the country to a halt.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe "wants to reiterate why pensions are being reformed" and "why we have to do away with the different schemes in place," an official in his office told AFP on Monday.

Labour unions are up in arms over plans for a universal system they say will require people to work longer or risk lower pensions, and have called an open-ended train and Paris metro strike starting December 5.

Unions at Air France and electricity group EDF are joining the protest, as are some lawyers and judges. Some schools have already warned parents no classes are likely next Thursday.

Officials also worry that the strike will attract the support of "yellow vest" activists who have staged weekly protests against stagnant living standards over the past year.

Government ministers "will go over plans for limiting the impact of the strike as far as possible for the French," in particular on public transport, the official said.

But President Emmanuel Macron has vowed he won't be deterred, calling the current pension system a relic "from another era." The reforms unveiled in July, which would harmonise the 42 different pension schemes currently in place, would still allow people to retire at 62, but on a reduced pension.

Unions say that would effectively force people to work longer, in particular public sector employees who for decades have been allowed to retire earlier, often because of arduous working conditions which critics say no longer apply.

The government is meeting with business and labour leaders Monday and Tuesday to negotiate the overhaul, though a compromise appears unlikely after unions hardened their opposition in recent weeks.

Related Topics

Protest Electricity Business Lawyers France Metro Paris July December Sunday From Government Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says Ready for Normandy Format Meeting D ..

2 minutes ago

Mexico fell in recession in 1st semester, stagnate ..

2 minutes ago

Finland Invites Belarus, Lithuania to Talks on Bel ..

2 minutes ago

8 killed, 13 injured in DI Khan traffic accident

6 minutes ago

Cash prize awarded to two police officials

6 minutes ago

Brescia boss under-fire for Balotelli 'black' joke ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.