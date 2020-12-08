(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin will meet with the representatives of the national security forces next week to exchange views on ways to improve police structures, as nationwide dismay over police brutality has been on the rise

The general unrest over police brutality has been growing in France over the past few months, with mass rallies escalating into violent clashes with law enforcement officers. In particular, demonstrators went out to protest against a draft security law criminalizing the display of images of policemen, which is due for a hearing in the upper parliamentary house next month. The recent incident of police violence against a black musical producer has also added to the public's outcry. In addition, citizens were also outraged by a violent migrant camp evacuation by the security forces in late November.

"Next week, I will receive the representatives of the police and gendarmes to consult them on the proposals for improving the functioning of the police that I will formulate to the President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron] and to the Prime Minister [Jean Castex]," Darmanin tweeted late on Monday.

The minister is due to meet with police representatives on December 18.

Both Darmanin and Castex have been amid criticism over the recent acts of police violence, while Macron has ordered the interior minister to implement necessary measures to tackle police brutality manifestations after he had seen images of police officers physically abusing the black musical producer in Paris.

Darmanin replaced his predecessor, Christophe Castaner, in a summer government reshuffle, as the latter faced a turmoil of riots against racial injustice and police violence across France, sparked by the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in the US.