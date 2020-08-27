The French government has prepared lockdown strategies for both local and national levels in the wake of a recent COVID-19 resurgence in the country, but will try its best to prevent a second nationwide self-isolation regime, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The French government has prepared lockdown strategies for both local and national levels in the wake of a recent COVID-19 resurgence in the country, but will try its best to prevent a second nationwide self-isolation regime, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

France has seen an increase in new coronavirus infections in recent weeks, with the number of new cases per day fluctuating over 1,000 since the end of July. The recent record of 5,429 cases was registered on Wednesday, the highest daily count since the end of a two-month lockdown on May 11.

"Lockdown plans, local or more global, have been prepared. Our hospital system is ready for a possible new wave of patients (beds, masks, resuscitators, medicines...). But we must do everything possible to avoid widespread lockdown," Castex wrote on Twitter.

He also said that the use of masks will become obligatory throughout Paris to curb the spread of the virus. The requirement has been in effect in closed shared spaces of the French capital and other major French cities, as well as their outdoors and public transportation systems.

Such places as parks, previously left out of the measure, will be included under the same rule.

"The epidemic is gaining ground, and now we need to intervene," the prime minister said, adding that 19 more French departments have been added to the "red" map of the country, marking the areas in which the virus is actively circulating.

Castex also said that the so-called R nationwide rate of virus reproduction has risen from 0.7 in May to 1.4 at the moment, marking 14 new infections per 10 as already infected.

He noted that the epidemic's rebound was widely observed among young adults. In this regard, local authorities in some of the country's regions have imposed curfews on night gatherings and nightlife facilities.

As of Thursday, France has registered 291,374 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 30,549.