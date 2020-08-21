French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Friday condemned what he called an act of "barbarism" toward a young Muslim girl who had been beaten and shaved by her family for a romantic relationship with a Christian boy

The 17-year-old Muslim girl was attacked by her parents along with her aunt and uncle on Monday in the French Eastern city of Besancon for having an ongoing affair with a 20-year-old Christian man.

"Shorn and beaten because she 'loved a Christian.

' I am deeply shocked by this act of torture toward this 17-year-old girl. All four [perpetrators] were detained. This barbarism requires the most severe sanctions," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

The media reported that the girl has been hospitalized and put under protection with several traumas. Her family, who has been charged with "violence against minors," is banned from contact with the victim.

The four defendants were placed under judicial supervision.