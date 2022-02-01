UrduPoint.com

French Gov't Spokesman Says Putin-Macron Meeting Possible In Near Future

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 01, 2022 | 05:25 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday that he did not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Russian and French presidents in the near future, but there was no precise decision yet.

On Monday, the presidents held a phone conversation and discussed the situation around Ukraine and issues relating to long-term security guarantees for Russia. The sides also agreed to set up a personal meeting as soon as possible, the Kremlin said.

"I do not rule it out. But it has not been decided yet," Attal told radio station France Info, when asked if Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin will meet soon and if the former will go to Russia.

Attal added that the presidents also spoke over the phone on Friday.

"The president of the republic directly asked Vladimir Putin what his intention are, if he is ready to contribute to reaching de-escalation. He (the Russian president) said yes," Attal said.

Russia denies recent accusations of the West and Kiev of aggressive actions near Ukraine's border and has said that it does not pose a threat to any country. Meanwhile, Moscow sees the allegations as a pretext for deploying NATO military equipment close to Russian borders.

