French Govt Stands Firm On Pension Reform As Fresh Demos Loom

French govt stands firm on pension reform as fresh demos loom

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Tens of thousands of protesters prepared to hit streets across France on Tuesday over a pensions overhaul that has sparked a crippling transport strike, though government officials insist they will not give in to union demands they drop the plan.

Pressure on President Emmanuel Macron is growing just days ahead of the Christmas break, after the top official overseeing the pension negotiations was forced to resign Monday over a salary scandal.

Unions have been striking since December 5 in their biggest show of strength in years against plans for a single pensions system, which would do away with 42 separate schemes that offer early retirement and other benefits mainly to public-sector workers.

