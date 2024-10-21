French Govt Takes New Blows Over Deal To Sell Painkiller Maker To US Fund
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 07:04 PM
French drugmaker Sanofi's confirmation that it will sell a ctrolling stake in its consumer health unit to a US investment fund sparked a new political backlash Monday, stoked by fears the deal marks a loss of sovereignty over key medications
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) French drugmaker Sanofi's confirmation that it will sell a ctrolling stake in its consumer health unit to a US investment fund sparked a new political backlash Monday, stoked by fears the deal marks a loss of sovereignty over key medications.
Paris "must block the sale" using powers to protect strategic sectors, Manuel Bompard, a senior lawmaker in the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, told the TF1 broadcaster.
Politicians and unions have torn into Sanofi's proposed 16-billion-euro ($17.4 billion) deal with US investment fund CD&R for a controlling stake in Opella.
The subsidiary makes household-name drugs including Doliprane branded paracetamol -- whose yellow boxes dominate the French market.
Under pressure, Prime Minister Michel Barnier's minority government said it had secured a two-percent stake in Opella for public investment bank Bpifrance and "extremely strong" guarantees against job cuts and offshoring.
Opella employs over 11,000 workers and operates in 100 countries.
Sanofi said it is the third-largest business worldwide in the market for over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and supplements.
CD&R -- which has a battery of investments in France -- would help build Opella into a "French-headquartered, global consumer healthcare champion", the pharma giant said in a statement.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's meat exports to China hit $3.3 million from January-Sept 2024
ICT Police arrest around 15,000 outlaws in nine months and recover Rs 1.55 billi ..
Media role crucial in fight against polio: Ayesha Raza
Bilawal played leadership role to develop consensus on constitutional amendment: ..
Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori signs amendment bill enhancing ph ..
Actor Shahbaz Durani remembered on 7th death anniversary
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs for immediate approval of Rs75. ..
DC Sukkur to hold open court in Pano Aqil
11 bodies recovered after boat sinks off Myanmar: resident
Sharjeel lauds Bilawal's role in Constitutional Amendment
French govt takes new blows over deal to sell painkiller maker to US fund
Moldova president hails EU referendum win after Russia meddling claims
More Stories From World
-
11 bodies recovered after boat sinks off Myanmar: resident45 minutes ago
-
Naomi Osaka season over because of injury1 hour ago
-
French govt takes new blows over deal to sell painkiller maker to US fund54 minutes ago
-
Electricity restored to 50% of Havana after nationwide blackout: Cuba state media1 hour ago
-
France's Macron to visit Morocco from Oct 28 to 301 hour ago
-
Rabada fastest to 300th Test wicket, as Bangladesh all out for 1061 hour ago
-
Moldova president hails EU referendum win after Russia meddling claims54 minutes ago
-
US wants end to Israel-Hezbollah war 'as soon as possible'2 hours ago
-
London trial looks into 2015 Brazil mine disaster3 hours ago
-
Polish PM hails 'brave' Moldova after EU membership 'yes' vote3 hours ago
-
Lufthansa extends suspension of Tel Aviv flights to Nov 103 hours ago
-
Moldova narrowly votes for EU membership amid fraud claims4 hours ago