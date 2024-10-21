Open Menu

French Govt Takes New Blows Over Deal To Sell Painkiller Maker To US Fund

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 07:04 PM

French govt takes new blows over deal to sell painkiller maker to US fund

French drugmaker Sanofi's confirmation that it will sell a ctrolling stake in its consumer health unit to a US investment fund sparked a new political backlash Monday, stoked by fears the deal marks a loss of sovereignty over key medications

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) French drugmaker Sanofi's confirmation that it will sell a ctrolling stake in its consumer health unit to a US investment fund sparked a new political backlash Monday, stoked by fears the deal marks a loss of sovereignty over key medications.

Paris "must block the sale" using powers to protect strategic sectors, Manuel Bompard, a senior lawmaker in the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, told the TF1 broadcaster.

Politicians and unions have torn into Sanofi's proposed 16-billion-euro ($17.4 billion) deal with US investment fund CD&R for a controlling stake in Opella.

The subsidiary makes household-name drugs including Doliprane branded paracetamol -- whose yellow boxes dominate the French market.

Under pressure, Prime Minister Michel Barnier's minority government said it had secured a two-percent stake in Opella for public investment bank Bpifrance and "extremely strong" guarantees against job cuts and offshoring.

Opella employs over 11,000 workers and operates in 100 countries.

Sanofi said it is the third-largest business worldwide in the market for over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and supplements.

CD&R -- which has a battery of investments in France -- would help build Opella into a "French-headquartered, global consumer healthcare champion", the pharma giant said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Minority Drugs France Job Bank Sale Paris Market Government Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan's meat exports to China hit $3.3 million ..

Pakistan's meat exports to China hit $3.3 million from January-Sept 2024

42 minutes ago
 ICT Police arrest around 15,000 outlaws in nine mo ..

ICT Police arrest around 15,000 outlaws in nine months and recover Rs 1.55 billi ..

42 minutes ago
 Media role crucial in fight against polio: Ayesha ..

Media role crucial in fight against polio: Ayesha Raza

42 minutes ago
 Bilawal played leadership role to develop consensu ..

Bilawal played leadership role to develop consensus on constitutional amendment: ..

48 minutes ago
 Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori sig ..

Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori signs amendment bill enhancing ph ..

45 minutes ago
 Actor Shahbaz Durani remembered on 7th death anniv ..

Actor Shahbaz Durani remembered on 7th death anniversary

45 minutes ago
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs f ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs for immediate approval of Rs75. ..

51 minutes ago
 DC Sukkur to hold open court in Pano Aqil

DC Sukkur to hold open court in Pano Aqil

45 minutes ago
 11 bodies recovered after boat sinks off Myanmar: ..

11 bodies recovered after boat sinks off Myanmar: resident

45 minutes ago
 Sharjeel lauds Bilawal's role in Constitutional Am ..

Sharjeel lauds Bilawal's role in Constitutional Amendment

46 minutes ago
 French govt takes new blows over deal to sell pain ..

French govt takes new blows over deal to sell painkiller maker to US fund

54 minutes ago
 Moldova president hails EU referendum win after Ru ..

Moldova president hails EU referendum win after Russia meddling claims

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World