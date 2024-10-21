Open Menu

French Govt Takes New Blows Over Deal To Sell Painkiller Maker To US Fund

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 07:04 PM

French govt takes new blows over deal to sell painkiller maker to US fund

French drugmaker Sanofi's confirmation that it will sell a controlling stake in its consumer health unit to a US investment fund sparked a new political backlash Monday, stoked by fears the deal marks a loss of sovereignty over key medications

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) French drugmaker Sanofi's confirmation that it will sell a controlling stake in its consumer health unit to a US investment fund sparked a new political backlash Monday, stoked by fears the deal marks a loss of sovereignty over key medications.

Paris "must block the sale" using powers to protect strategic sectors, Manuel Bompard, a senior lawmaker in the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, told the TF1 broadcaster.

Politicians and unions have torn into Sanofi's proposed 16-billion-euro ($17.4 billion) deal with US investment fund CD&R for a controlling stake in Opella.

The subsidiary makes household-name drugs including Doliprane branded paracetamol -- whose yellow boxes dominate the French market.

Under pressure, Prime Minister Michel Barnier's minority government said it had secured a two-percent stake in Opella for public investment bank Bpifrance and "extremely strong" guarantees against job cuts and offshoring.

Opella employs over 11,000 workers and operates in 100 countries.

Sanofi said it is the third-largest business worldwide in the market for over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and supplements.

