MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) French students receiving scholarships will receive an additional 150 Euros ($178) from the state within the framework of the government's aid initiatives amid the COVID-19 crisis, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday.

"The @gouvernementFR [French government] is committed to helping scholarship students get through this crisis: in a few days, each of them will automatically receive a bonus of 150 ‚¬," Attal tweeted.

He added in a separate tweet that "the [French] state is fully mobilized" to provide the country's youth with "employment or education solution," as the country has been enduring a second nationwide lockdown due to another coronavirus outbreak.

The stay-at-home regime went into force on October 30 and is due to last through November. However, educational facilities, including schools, remain open and operate under certain health protocols to curb the virus spread.

As of Friday, France has detected 2,086,288 COVID-19 infections and 47,127 related deaths.