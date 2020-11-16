(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) French authorities will implement a health protocol for non-alimentary shops shut due to the coronavirus lockdown, provided that the epidemiological situation allows for their openings, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday on the CNEWS broadcaster.

"We are working on a health protocol for all shops and retailers... It is due to be concluded on Friday and be operational next Monday," Le Maire said.

He specified that during the next week, the authorities are due to listen to all federations and "find the best solutions" to advance the resumption of businesses with necessary sanitary regulations in terms of the pandemic.

France has been once again hit with another outbreak of the virus, with daily numbers of infections sharply rising in October, forcing the government to implement a nationwide lockdown. While the number of nearly 87,000 new cases registered on November 7 remains the record high in the country ever since the pandemic occurred, the health authorities have been reporting a positive trend over last days, confirming a decline in the virus infection rate. Nonetheless, the government has called the population to remain vigilant.

As of Monday, France has confirmed 1,915,713 coronavirus infections, with a death toll of 42,601.