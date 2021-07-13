MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The French government has prepared a draft law on mandatory vaccination of medical personnel and is due on Tuesday to submit it to the State Council, an advisory body to the cabinet on legislative matters, media reported on Monday.

The move comes in response to concerns about the fourth wave of the coronavirus in the country, which is inevitable, according to some experts. In particular, Health Minister Olivier Veran has anticipated the new outbreak to weigh on France as early as the end of July, as the Delta variant was progressing across the country and amounting to 50% of the total number of COVID-19 cases as of last week.

The French BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing sources, that besides compulsory vaccinations for medical workers, the bill also stipulates the extension of the use of the so-called health pass, providing COVID-19-related information about its holder, including vaccination, antibody and PCR tests, data on whether the holder had COVID-19 and when, and other data. The pass is used to control the attendance of mass events in an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading.

To date, France has confirmed more than 5.8 million coronavirus cases and over 111,000 related fatalities.