(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The government of France will create a fund to compensate for the damage inflicted during riots upon cars without insurance of financially vulnerable owners, French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

"Together with Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti we will restore and use warranty fund for affected people, which will enable us to compensate for the damage to citizens with lowest income, whose earnings are below 26,000 Euros ($28,000) per year. They will be able to apply for repayment of up to 4,600 euros for their car," the minister said on RMC radio.

Le Maire noted that 10-15% of all cars damaged during riots were either uninsured or had limited insurance not covering cases like that.

Last Tuesday, police shot and killed a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop in Nanterre after he allegedly refused to obey their orders. The incident sparked a wave of protests that later escalated into riots and looting in several French cities. According to reports citing the French interior ministry, over 5,000 cars were torched across the country as of Monday.

Riots against police abuse in France are gradually dying down. The number of detained, along with scale of damage have been decreasing for several days in a row. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that the worst phase of unrest had passed.