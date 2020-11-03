MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) French authorities will reintroduce a 9 p.m. curfew in the French capital and possibly in the whole Ile-de-France region to suppress the second coronavirus outbreak, which has already made the country enter into a nationwide lockdown, the French government's spokesman, Gabriel Attal, told the BFMTV broadcaster on Tuesday.

The government adopted the general stay-at-home regime on October 30, and it is to remain in effect until at least December 1. Restrictions imply closures of non-alimentary stores, businesses, gyms, cafes and restaurants, while citizens are allowed to leave their houses for work, grocery shops, or for health reasons.

"In regard with the observed [epidemiological] situation, we will reinstate a curfew on Paris and perhaps on Ile-de-France," Attal said, adding that a decree will be released during the day to introduce the measure starting at 9 p.

m. (20:00 GMT).

France has been experiencing a resurgence in the coronavirus infection rate since late summer, with the daily numbers of new cases rising particularly sharply last month. The most recent record of 53,238 new infections was confirmed on Monday.

In particular, according to French Health Minister Olivier Veran's Tuesday tweet, the pandemic causes "1 patient every 2 sec. 1 hospitalization every 30 sec. 1 death every 4 mins."

To date, the French health authorities have registered 1,460, 745 COVID-19 cases, the world's fifth highest total, with a death toll of 37,485.