The French government will allocate 20 million euros ($21.8 million) to repair or replace video surveillance cameras that were broken during the ongoing unrest, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday

"Many surveillance cameras were broken, I allocated 20 million euros this morning so that we can put all these cameras back in place at the end of the summer," Darmanin said during a trip to the city of Reims.

France has been on edge since Tuesday, when a teenager was shot dead by a policeman for allegedly disobeying a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris.

The officer who pulled the trigger on 17-year-old Nahel M. has been taken into custody on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter, but that has not stopped protesters.

Violent protests have escalated into rioting and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has reported daily detentions as well as injuries sustained by police officers.