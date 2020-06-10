UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Gov't Updates Cost Of Package Covering COVID-19 Crisis Outlays To Over $150Bln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 06:03 PM

French Gov't Updates Cost of Package Covering COVID-19 Crisis Outlays to Over $150Bln

The French government has increased its estimate of the total cost of measures undertaken in response to the coronavirus outbreak up to 136 billion euros ($154.6 billion) compared to that of 110 billion euros in mid-April, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced during the presentation of the third finance bill for 2020 on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The French government has increased its estimate of the total cost of measures undertaken in response to the coronavirus outbreak up to 136 billion Euros ($154.6 billion) compared to that of 110 billion euros in mid-April, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced during the presentation of the third finance bill for 2020 on Wednesday.

"Almost 136 billion are currently allocated to support the economy, employment, local and regional authorities and the most vulnerable, compared to 110 billion euros forecast at the end of April," the bill read.

According to the minister, the new amended budget takes into account the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic and includes all financial contributions made to curb it. Moreover, it confirms an already announced government forecast for 2020 of a debt of 120.9 percent GDP, an 11.4-percent GDP deficit and an 11-percent decline in the country's economy overall.

The government also plans to raise its allocation to the debt issuance program in 2020 amid an increase in public expenditure due to the health crisis.

In particular, the Agence France Tresor (AFT), responsible for managing the state's debt, is expected to issue 260 billion euros in medium- and long-term loans, against 205 billion euros originally planned as part of the 2020 budget.

The total amount for the short-term debt issuance increased to 79.9 billion euros, against the sum of 62.1 billion euros estimated in April.

The French government has already announced a global support plan for the economy worth 40 billion euros, which includes separate rescue packages for the sectors heavily affected by the COVID-19 crisis, some of which were already presented.

As of Wednesday, France has confirmed over 191,000 COVID-19 infections and over 29,000 related deaths.

Related Topics

Budget France April 2020 All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Domestic markets witness increase in Gold prices

7 minutes ago

Filling stations’ owners create fuel shortage in ..

31 minutes ago

Stolen Banksy work found in Italy: police

2 minutes ago

Berlin Knows of US Plans to Reduce Military Presen ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Oil Export Halved to $4.4Bln Year-on-Year ..

2 minutes ago

Two-Thirds of Russian Citizens Plan to Vote on Ame ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.