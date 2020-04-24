French Govt Vows to Allocate $42Mln for Food Aid to Low-Income Class Amid COVID-19 Crisis

France will allocate an additional $42 million (39 million) euros for food aid to its low-income class, which has been severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown measures, Secretary of State to the Minister of Solidarities and Health Christelle Dubos said at an online press conference on Thursday

"Maintaining food aid is not the only option in the face of the #COVID19 crisis. The @gouvernementFR [French government] today announces 39 million for food assistance support plan," Dubos said on Twitter.

According to Dubos, the government assistance initiative will include several parts. In particular, 25 million euros of the announced sum will be sent to associations, which make direct purchases of food for the poor.

Meanwhile, 14 million euros will be distributed among lower-income families who were affected most from the coronavirus-related restrictions.

The means are to be given in the form of food checks each equal to 105 euros, which will allow for the purchase of essential goods in supermarkets. A total of 2.9 million checks are to be distributed across the country, she said.

In addition, 4 million euros will be sent as food checks to Mayotte and food distributions to Guyana and Saint Martin, according to Dubos.

Since the beginning of the lockdown on March 17, the French government has already mobilized 65 million euros in aid policy for the homeless. In particular, a total of 10,600 additional hotel places have been allocated.

As of Thursday, France has so far registered 157,135 coronavirus cases, with 21,373 deaths and 41,331 recoveries.