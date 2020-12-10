While the prospects of the ongoing coronavirus-related lockdown are not yet clear with the French government, daily death numbers from the COVID-19 virus have recently been on "stagnation" in the country, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told the Franceinfo broadcaster on Thursday

The current stay-at-home state order at a national level came into effect on October 30, and the government announced its three-stage lockdown relief strategy for next month, as the peak of the second coronavirus outbreak is believed to have passed in November.

"Decisions [on lockdown] have not yet been made by the President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron] and Prime Minister [Jean Castex]," Darmanin said, adding that the incidence and fatality rates from the pandemic have recently shown "stagnation.

According to the recent data, to date, France has confirmed a total of 2,377,913 COVID-19 infections, which is the world's fifth. In the meantime, the death toll stands at 56, 752, and 178,937 people have recovered from the virus.

Notably, the second stage of the lockdown easing is due to begin on December 15, while the state is preparing for the launch of the first phase of the vaccination campaign scheduled for late December or early July. It would include a limited amount of vaccine doses against the COVID-19 disease, which would be reserved for senior and most vulnerable citizens, the government has pledged.