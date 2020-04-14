UrduPoint.com
French Grand Prix Decision Expected In Days - Organisers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:53 PM

A decision on whether to go ahead with June's French Formula One Grand Prix behind closed doors or to postpone or scrap the event will be made in the coming days, organisers said Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :A decision on whether to go ahead with June's French Formula One Grand Prix behind closed doors or to postpone or scrap the event will be made in the coming days, organisers said Tuesday.

The grand prix scheduled for June 28 is the first race on the revised Formula One world championship Calendar with nine races already scrapped or suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement Monday that the lockdown in France will be extended until May 11 and public gatherings banned until mid-July, a spokesman for the race organisers told AFP that they "have been studying all scenarios" including postponement or staging the event behind closed doors.

F1 sports director Ross Brawn said last week he could envisage the start of theF1 season in Europe in July with a race excluding the public.

