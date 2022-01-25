UrduPoint.com

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 05:08 PM

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

Yannick Jadot, a presidential candidate of the French Greens, said Tuesday he would seek to decriminalize assisted suicide if he won the presidency in April's elections

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Yannick Jadot, a presidential candidate of the French Greens, said Tuesday he would seek to decriminalize assisted suicide if he won the presidency in April's elections.

"Yes, because one should be able to choose the last moment of their life, which is death. Today the law does not allow to choose how your life ends," he told France Inter radio.

Jadot argued that many people in France were suffering without being able to legally end their life. He admitted that "nothing is simple" and that a decision on euthanasia was a difficult one.

Euthanasia is illegal in France, although terminally ill patients are allowed to choose to be sedated until they die of their ailment.

The government of the incumbent president, Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to announce his bid for reelection, has largely stayed out of the national debate on assisted dying.

Related Topics

France Suicide April Government

Recent Stories

Greek Government Extends Civil Service's Shutdown ..

Greek Government Extends Civil Service's Shutdown to Wednesday Due to Snowstorm

16 seconds ago
 Two killed, four injured in fire incident

Two killed, four injured in fire incident

18 seconds ago
 Fast-finishing Vlhova dominates first run in Kronp ..

Fast-finishing Vlhova dominates first run in Kronplatz slalom

2 minutes ago
 NCA pays homage to Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain

NCA pays homage to Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain

2 minutes ago
 Tropical storm kills 37 in Madagascar, Mozambique

Tropical storm kills 37 in Madagascar, Mozambique

3 minutes ago
 1,773 new corona cases reported in Punjab

1,773 new corona cases reported in Punjab

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.