French group Alstom to supply 200 trains to Norway

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :French rail giant Alstom announced Tuesday a 1.8-billion-euro ($2-billion) deal to supply up to 200 regional trains to Norway.

The framework contract with public rail company Norske Tog includes an initial firm order of 30 trains worth 380 million Euros, Alstom said in a statement.

The Coradia Nordic trains, which can carry 778 passengers and travel at speeds of 160 kilometres per hour (99 miles per hour), will connect Ski and Stabekk in the greater Oslo region.

Delivery of the trains will begin in 2025.

Alstom has delivered 300 Coradia Nordic trains to Nordic countries.