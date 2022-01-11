UrduPoint.com

French Group Alstom To Supply 200 Trains To Norway

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 02:03 PM

French group Alstom to supply 200 trains to Norway

French rail giant Alstom announced Tuesday a 1.8-billion-euro ($2-billion) deal to supply up to 200 regional trains to Norway

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :French rail giant Alstom announced Tuesday a 1.8-billion-euro ($2-billion) deal to supply up to 200 regional trains to Norway.

The framework contract with public rail company Norske Tog includes an initial firm order of 30 trains worth 380 million Euros, Alstom said in a statement.

The Coradia Nordic trains, which can carry 778 passengers and travel at speeds of 160 kilometres per hour (99 miles per hour), will connect Ski and Stabekk in the greater Oslo region.

Delivery of the trains will begin in 2025.

Alstom has delivered 300 Coradia Nordic trains to Nordic countries.

Related Topics

Norway Company Oslo Million

Recent Stories

Russia Confirms 17,525 New Cases of COVID-19 in Pa ..

Russia Confirms 17,525 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response ..

7 seconds ago
 China to build more subsidized rental homes to mee ..

China to build more subsidized rental homes to meet housing needs

8 seconds ago
 25 officials of Fesco promoted

25 officials of Fesco promoted

10 seconds ago
 Japan plans to vaccinate children under 12 years o ..

Japan plans to vaccinate children under 12 years old

12 seconds ago
 Over 2.9 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered o ..

Over 2.9 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

4 minutes ago
 European stocks bounce back at open

European stocks bounce back at open

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.