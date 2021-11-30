French Guadeloupe Extends Curfew Amid Surging Violence - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Authorities of the French overseas department of Guadeloupe announced on Monday that they have extended the previously imposed curfew due to the rising violence amid COVID-19 protests.

"Taking into account the construction of new barriers in different parts of the territory, the acts of aggression and racketeering towards drivers, the Prefect of Guadeloupe, Alexandre Rochatte, decided to extend the curfew, set from 18:00 to 5:00, until Thursday, December 2, 2021, 5:00 to ensure the safety of people and property," the prefecture said in a statement.

On November 22, French President Emmanuel Macron called the situation in Guadeloupe "very explosive" as the territory faced violent protests against sanitary measures and mandatory vaccinations.

Following clashes with the police, two officers were injured, and 40 people were arrested. On November 26, a curfew was introduced in another French overseas department, Martinique, to restore order after nightly violent protests against COVID-19 restrictions.

In August, French authorities enhanced lockdown measures in some overseas territories over a rise in hospitalizations caused by the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, known to be more contagious.

From August 9, sanitary passes in France are mandatory for visiting cafes, restaurants, as well as for flights and trips on long-distance trains. The document assumes the passage of the full cycle of vaccination against COVID-19, the presence of a negative test for coronavirus infection or confirmation of having recovered from COVID-19.