UrduPoint.com

French Guadeloupe Extends Curfew Amid Surging Violence - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

French Guadeloupe Extends Curfew Amid Surging Violence - Authorities

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Authorities of the French overseas department of Guadeloupe announced on Monday that they have extended the previously imposed curfew due to the rising violence amid COVID-19 protests.

"Taking into account the construction of new barriers in different parts of the territory, the acts of aggression and racketeering towards drivers, the Prefect of Guadeloupe, Alexandre Rochatte, decided to extend the curfew, set from 18:00 to 5:00, until Thursday, December 2, 2021, 5:00 to ensure the safety of people and property," the prefecture said in a statement.

On November 22, French President Emmanuel Macron called the situation in Guadeloupe "very explosive" as the territory faced violent protests against sanitary measures and mandatory vaccinations.

Following clashes with the police, two officers were injured, and 40 people were arrested. On November 26, a curfew was introduced in another French overseas department, Martinique, to restore order after nightly violent protests against COVID-19 restrictions.

In August, French authorities enhanced lockdown measures in some overseas territories over a rise in hospitalizations caused by the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, known to be more contagious.

From August 9, sanitary passes in France are mandatory for visiting cafes, restaurants, as well as for flights and trips on long-distance trains. The document assumes the passage of the full cycle of vaccination against COVID-19, the presence of a negative test for coronavirus infection or confirmation of having recovered from COVID-19.

Related Topics

Injured Police France August November December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lionel Messi collects his seventh Ballon d’Or aw ..

Lionel Messi collects his seventh Ballon d’Or award

18 minutes ago
 Top swimmers vying at 15th edition of the FINA Wor ..

Top swimmers vying at 15th edition of the FINA World Swimming in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s ED ..

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s EDEX 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Ex ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cu ..

Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cup opener

2 hours ago
 Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of nationa ..

Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of national language movies

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.