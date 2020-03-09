UrduPoint.com
French Health Authorities Register Nearly 1,200 Coronavirus Cases - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:37 PM

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France increased to 1,191, while two more infected people have died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 21, media reported on Monday, citing the French Health Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France increased to 1,191, while two more infected people have died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 21, media reported on Monday, citing the French Health Ministry.

On Sunday, the authorities said there were 1,126 confirmed coronavirus cases in France.

France has emerged as one of the countries in Europe with the fastest-growing number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases. It also has the second largest number of infections on the continent after Italy.

On the global scale, over 100,000 people have been infected with the virus and more than 3,500 of them have died.

