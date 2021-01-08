UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Health Authority Approves Moderna Vaccine Against Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

French Health Authority Approves Moderna Vaccine Against Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The French national authority for health, HAS, gave the greenlight on Friday to the use of the Moderna vaccine against coronavirus in people aged 18 and over.

"HAS believes that the Moderna COVID-19 nucleoside-modified mRNA vaccine can be used in people aged 18 and over, including in the elderly due to its efficiency and a satisfactory safety profile," a statement read.

This comes two days after the US-made vaccine was given a conditional marketing authorization by the EU drug agency. France began the vaccination campaign last month after HAS approved the Pfizer/Bionech for use on December 24.

Related Topics

France December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

53 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

57 minutes ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

1 hour ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

2 hours ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.