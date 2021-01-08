French Health Authority Approves Moderna Vaccine Against Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The French national authority for health, HAS, gave the greenlight on Friday to the use of the Moderna vaccine against coronavirus in people aged 18 and over.

"HAS believes that the Moderna COVID-19 nucleoside-modified mRNA vaccine can be used in people aged 18 and over, including in the elderly due to its efficiency and a satisfactory safety profile," a statement read.

This comes two days after the US-made vaccine was given a conditional marketing authorization by the EU drug agency. France began the vaccination campaign last month after HAS approved the Pfizer/Bionech for use on December 24.