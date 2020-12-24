UrduPoint.com
French Health Authority Approves Use Of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:40 PM

French Health Authority Approves Use of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) France's national health body, Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS), on Thursday approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine against the coronavirus in the upcoming mass immunization campaign, Health Minister Oliver Veran said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission announced it had begun dispatching batches of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine candidate against COVID-19 to EU countries, including France.

"Green light for the use in France of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

The @HAS_sante also confirms that the elderly living in a group as well as vulnerable health professionals are given priority. The vaccination campaign will start on Sunday!" Veran tweeted.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has said that Paris was due to receive over a million doses of the approved vaccine candidate. The vaccination in the country will not be obligatory.

In the meantime, other EU member states are due to begin immunization between December 27-29.

