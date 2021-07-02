UrduPoint.com
French Health Authority Warns Of Inflammatory Syndrome In Young COVID-19 Patients

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:00 PM

French Health Authority Warns of Inflammatory Syndrome in Young COVID-19 Patients

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The president of the French National Authority for Health said on Friday that children who have been infected with the coronavirus can develop a rare but severe inflammatory syndrome.

"Next week we will publish a document to warn therapists and pediatricians about the syndrome that occurs in children.

This is an inflammatory syndrome of all organs. It is rare but very severe and requires urgent hospitalization. The problem is that this can occur a few weeks after the coronavirus, which went unnoticed, " Dominique Le Guludec told the BFMTV channel.

Even though children with COVID-19 present with mild symptoms, she went on, the syndrome may occur and require a fast reaction.

