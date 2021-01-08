French Health Minister Confirms 19 Cases of 'UK' Coronavirus Strain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) French Health Minister Olivier Veran said Thursday that 19 cases of infection with a mutated strain of coronavirus first found in the United Kingdom had been confirmed in the country.

"To date, we have identified 19 cases of the virus being in circulation in the national territory, including two in the at-risk clusters of Ile-de-France and Brittany," he told a news conference.

Veran said France was on lookout for the UK and South African variants of the virus. He added that his ministry had limited information on the South African strain, of which France had registered three cases.