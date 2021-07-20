French Health Minister Deplores 150% Increase in Daily COVID-19 Infections Within One Week

French Health Ministry Olivier Veran said on Tuesday that the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in France per one day has increased by 150% week-on-week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) French Health Ministry Olivier Veran said on Tuesday that the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in France per one day has increased by 150% week-on-week.

Veran said that 18,000 COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, whereas last week the figure was 7,000.

"It means that we are having a roughly 150% increase in the spread of the virus in one week we have never seen anything like this before, neither with COVID-19, nor with the English variant, nor with the South-African one, nor with the Brazilian one," the minister was quoted as saying by BFMTV.

This past weekend, thousands of French took part in protests against COVID-19 vaccination and health passes, which France plans to introduce in August. The passes are designed to show that the bearer is either vaccinated or possesses a recent negative COVID-19 test result.