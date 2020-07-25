French Health Minister Does Not Rule Out Renewed Border Closures if Infections Increase

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) French Health Minister Olivier Veran refused to rule out renewed border closures if cases of coronavirus increase.

"Nothing can be ruled out in advance," Veran said, commenting on the possibility of renewed borders closures in an interview with Le Monde.

A day prior, French authorities recommended that citizens avoid visiting Spanish Catalonia due to the worsening epidemiological situation there.

Veran added that the "social, economic and psychological" cost of going back into lockdown would be too high.

Restrictive measures and mandatory closures of businesses have been gradually lifted in France as the daily COVID-19 infections and fatalities have deflated. Apprehensions remain that France may follow the now-global trend of new spreads following a resumption of public life.