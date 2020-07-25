UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Health Minister Does Not Rule Out Renewed Border Closures If Infections Increase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 04:23 PM

French Health Minister Does Not Rule Out Renewed Border Closures if Infections Increase

French Health Minister Olivier Veran refused to rule out renewed border closures if cases of coronavirus increase

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) French Health Minister Olivier Veran refused to rule out renewed border closures if cases of coronavirus increase.

"Nothing can be ruled out in advance," Veran said, commenting on the possibility of renewed borders closures in an interview with Le Monde.

A day prior, French authorities recommended that citizens avoid visiting Spanish Catalonia due to the worsening epidemiological situation there.

Veran added that the "social, economic and psychological" cost of going back into lockdown would be too high.

Restrictive measures and mandatory closures of businesses have been gradually lifted in France as the daily COVID-19 infections and fatalities have deflated. Apprehensions remain that France may follow the now-global trend of new spreads following a resumption of public life.

Related Topics

France May Border (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New ADEK activity platform allows kids to explore, ..

26 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,871 new coronavirus cases

26 minutes ago

SSC launches Basketball Skills Challenge

41 minutes ago

Pakistani-Emirati Hospital on frontline against CO ..

56 minutes ago

PCTB MD bans 100 books for carrying anti-Pakistan ..

58 minutes ago

Prof. Atta inaugurates research centre after his n ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.