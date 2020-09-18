UrduPoint.com
French Health Minister Reports Rise In COVID-19 Circulation

Fri 18th September 2020

French Health Minister Reports Rise in COVID-19 Circulation

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The coronavirus circulation has been accelerating in France over the past several weeks, the minister for solidarity and health said on Thursday.

"Over the course of several weeks, we have been noting an increase in the circulation of the virus," Olivier Veran said at a press conference.

As of September 16, there were 83 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, while it was 40 per 100,000 people in late August, and only 10 per 100,000 in late July, the minister noted.

According to Veran, one person infected with COVID-19 infects two others within two weeks on average.

The minister also pointed to an increase in intensive care patients, saying that it causes concern.

He also noted that a number of cities, including Nice and Lyon, are going to tighten coronavirus restrictions.

In total, France has so far confirmed more than 450,000 COVID-19 cases, including over 31,000 deaths.

