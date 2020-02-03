French Health Minister Says 20 Evacuees From China Showing Signs of Coronavirus Infection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) About 20 passenger of France's evacuation flight from virus-stricken Wuhan, China have displayed symptoms of infection with coronavirus and are currently under medical supervision in the very plane they arrived, said Minister of Health Agnes Buzyn.

The plane carrying around 250 passengers from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak was the second such flight organized by France. It landed in southern France's Istres-Le TubÃ© Air Base, where they are currently undergoing medical examination.

"About 20 people who presented symptoms have stayed on the tarmac," Buzyn told reporters at a briefing on the matter on Sunday.

All the evacuees will be quarantined in nearby locations for the coming 14 days, the minister added.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The World Health Organization on Thursday announced a public health emergency of international concern to prompt all nations to take precautionary measures.