UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Health Minister Says 20 Evacuees From China Showing Signs Of Coronavirus Infection

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 03:50 AM

French Health Minister Says 20 Evacuees From China Showing Signs of Coronavirus Infection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020)   About 20 passenger of France's evacuation flight from virus-stricken Wuhan, China have displayed symptoms of infection with coronavirus and are currently under medical supervision in the very plane they arrived, said Minister of Health Agnes Buzyn.

The plane carrying around 250 passengers from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak was the second such flight organized by France. It landed in southern France's Istres-Le TubÃ© Air Base, where they are currently undergoing medical examination.

"About 20 people who presented symptoms have stayed on the tarmac," Buzyn told reporters at a briefing on the matter on Sunday.

All the evacuees will be quarantined in nearby locations for the coming 14 days, the minister added.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The World Health Organization on Thursday announced a public health emergency of international concern to prompt all nations to take precautionary measures.

Related Topics

World China France Wuhan December Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

2 hours ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

3 hours ago

University of Cambridge visit to Abu Dhabi focuses ..

3 hours ago

University of Cambridge visit to Abu Dhabi focuses ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 16th Nabatean Poetry Fes ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.