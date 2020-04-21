UrduPoint.com
French Health Minister Says Nearly 20,800 COVID-19 Patients Died Since Outbreak In Country

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in France has reached 20,796 with 531 of them being recorded over the past 24 hours, Jerome Salomon, the head of the state health agency, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases was 114,657, while the death toll stood at 20,265.

"The total number of deaths in hospitals, social, as well as medical and social institutions is 20,796," Salomon said at a briefing.

So far, the total toll of those infected has reached 117,324, the official added.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, last week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the extension of stringent social distancing measures that have resulted in the closure of restaurants, parks, museums, and shops until May 11. From this date, the measures will be lifted gradually.

