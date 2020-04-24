French Health Minister Says Tens of Thousands of Lives Saved Due to Lockdown Over COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The restrictions imposed in France since mid-March over the coronavirus outbreak have prevented numerous deaths and additional pressure on emergency services, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told France Inter in an interview this Friday.

In his speech, Veran referred to a study carried out by the French school of Public Health (EHESP), which was published this Thursday. According to the EHESP, if it was not for the lockdown introduced in France on March 17, nearly 61,700 lives would have been lost to the COVID-19 disease.

"It is very likely that we have collectively, all of the French, saved tens of thousands of lives by respecting the lockdown and maybe even more," Veran said, adding that pandemic-related measures lessened the load on hospitals and emergency services.

The minister also said that the numbers provided by the EHESP analysis demonstrate how important the lockdown was in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that coronavirus-related restrictions should be prolonged for several weeks.

According to the EHESP study, without the lockdown measures, more than 100,000 Intensive care unit beds would have been needed by April 20. Meanwhile, the capacity of French hospitals, although doubled due to the onset of the epidemic, is only 10,000 beds, according to the latest data from April 19, the EHESP said.

In France, as of today, the coronavirus tally stands at nearly 160,000, with almost 22,000 fatalities and nearly 43,000 recoveries.