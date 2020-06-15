UrduPoint.com
French Health Minister Says Worst Of COVID-19 Outbreak Behind, But Virus Still Spreading

Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:13 PM

France's health situation has improved, as the spread of the coronavirus appears to be slowing down, however, the infection is still circulating so it is important to remain vigilant, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) France's health situation has improved, as the spread of the coronavirus appears to be slowing down, however, the infection is still circulating so it is important to remain vigilant, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday.

"The bulk of the coronavirus epidemic is behind and we are making every effort to monitor outbreaks in France. The virus is not dead but we are able to control its spread," Veran said live on the LCI channel.

When asked about the fresh cluster of coronavirus infections in a wholesale food market in China's capital of Beijing, Veran said he believed that "the Chinese are very careful" and make necessary decisions in advance in order to prevent the further spread of the virus within the country.

He added that in France, only one percent of the COVID-19 tests that are conducted daily come back positive and said that the authorities had fully disclosed the number of related deaths, which has surpassed expectations by 29,000.

As of Monday, France has registered 194,153 COVID-19 infections, 29,410 related fatalities and 72,982 recoveries.

During his address to the nation on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the exit from the lockdown will be accelerated across the country, with restaurants and cafes fully reopening in Paris on Monday, and border restrictions with EU member states being lifted.

