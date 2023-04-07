French Health Minister to Go to Ukraine Next Week - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

French Health Minister Francois Braun will travel to Ukraine from April 14-15 to meet with his counterpart, Viktor Liashko, French media reported Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) French Health Minister Francois Braun will travel to Ukraine from April 14-15 to meet with his counterpart, Viktor Liashko, French media reported Friday.

Braun and Liashko are expected to sign a deal on cooperation in rebuilding Ukraine's health care infrastructure with EU money, France Info radio reported.

The ministers will also inaugurate a medical center in Lviv which specializes in reconstructive surgery.

France has donated 52 ambulances, 27 ventilators, as well as oxygen generators and tonnes of medicines to Ukraine. It took in Ukrainian military personnel and some 50 Ukrainian children for treatment last year. About 40 Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing treatment in France at present.