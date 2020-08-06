UrduPoint.com
French Health Minister Urges Nation To Be Cautious Amid Upcoming Heatwave

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:01 PM

France will face another spell of intense heat in the coming days, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday, warning residents to be aware of the related health risks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) France will face another spell of intense heat in the coming days, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday, warning residents to be aware of the related health risks.

"France will experience a heatwave in the coming days. So be cautious! Regardless of our age, regardless of our physical condition, high heat always carries risks.

Let us take all the right gestures and be attentive to each other," Veran wrote on Twitter.

According to the Meteo France weather agency, the lasting period of exceptional heat in France starts on Thursday.

In recent weeks, southern regions of the country have suffered extensive wildfires due to abnormally high temperatures and strong winds. Before being contained, they ravaged thousands of acres of the forest.

