French Health Minister Veran Rules Out New COVID-19 Quarantine At This Stage
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) French Health Minister Olivier Veran rejected the idea of a new quarantine countrywide or in some regions, but supported the extension of curfew in areas where it would be necessary.
Veran said France for three weeks had been on a plateau in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases recorded daily - about 11,000.
"We reject the idea of introducing self-isolation.
At this stage, we do not want to introduce a global regime of self-isolation, nor a local one. At the same time, we have proposed extending the curfew, which instead of 20:00 will start at 19:00 in all territories where it is necessary," he said on France 2 tv channel.
The quarantine was first introduced in France in March and lasted almost two months. From October 30, amid the second wave of coronavirus, a second quarantine was announced in the country. From December 15, it was replaced by curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.