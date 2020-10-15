French police searched the home of Health Minister Olivier Veran on Thursday as part of an inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, his office said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :French police searched the home of Health Minister Olivier Veran on Thursday as part of an inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, his office said.

Veran is one of several current or former ministers being probed over their response to the pandemic following complaints by victims of Covid-19 that they were slow to act to check its spread.

