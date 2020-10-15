UrduPoint.com
French Health Minister's Home Searched In Covid Probe: Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:30 PM

French health minister's home searched in Covid probe: ministry

French police searched the home of Health Minister Olivier Veran on Thursday as part of an inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, his office said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :French police searched the home of Health Minister Olivier Veran on Thursday as part of an inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, his office said.

Veran is one of several current or former ministers being probed over their response to the pandemic following complaints by victims of Covid-19 that they were slow to act to check its spread.

