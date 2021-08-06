UrduPoint.com

French Health Pass To Be Instrumental In Fighting Fourth Wave Of COVID-19 - Government

Faizan Hashmi 53 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The updated sanitary pass in France will become the main tool in the fight against the fourth wave of the coronavirus, spokesman for the French government Gabriel Attal said Friday.

On Thursday, the French Constitutional Council supported the extension of the sanitary pass, which indicates a vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for visiting cafes, restaurants, and shopping centers.

"This is good news in the fight against the epidemic, as the expansion of the pass will become the main tool in the fight against the fourth wave of the epidemic," Attal said on the French BFM tv, commenting on the decision of the Constitutional Council.

Attal confirmed that the extended sanitary passes will start operating on August 9.

The new law on compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for certain professions and the extension of the health pass to bars, restaurants, and leisure and cultural venues were announced by President Emmanuel Macron on July 12. The parliamentary approval came despite thousands of people demonstrating against the legislation.

Health passes have been required since July 21 for museums, theaters, movies, festivals, amusement parks, and all public events attended by more than fifty people.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in France has risen to 112,283 people and the number of detected cases to more than 6,2 million people.

