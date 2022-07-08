French Health Regulator Advises Gay, Transgender People, Sex Workers to Get Monkeypox Jab

The High Authority for Health in France on Friday issued recommendation urging gays, transgenders and sex workers to get vaccinated against monkeypox, which has been spreading rapidly throughout several European countries

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The High Authority for Health in France on Friday issued recommendation urging gays, transgenders and sex workers to get vaccinated against monkeypox, which has been spreading rapidly throughout several European countries.

"The High Authority for Health in France proposes the preventive vaccination against monkeypox to the categories of people, who are the most exposed to the virus: men who have sex with men, trans people with multiple partners, prostitutes, and people that work in places which involve sexual activities," HAS press release read.

According to the latest data of the national public health agency in France, 721 monkeypox cases were detected in the country as of July 7.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is transmitted between people. Usually this is a mild disease that most people recover from within a few weeks, but some may have complications. The initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, fever and fatigue. A rash may develop, often starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body.