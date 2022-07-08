UrduPoint.com

French Health Regulator Advises Gay, Transgender People, Sex Workers To Get Monkeypox Jab

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 09:56 PM

French Health Regulator Advises Gay, Transgender People, Sex Workers to Get Monkeypox Jab

The High Authority for Health in France on Friday issued recommendation urging gays, transgenders and sex workers to get vaccinated against monkeypox, which has been spreading rapidly throughout several European countries

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The High Authority for Health in France on Friday issued recommendation urging gays, transgenders and sex workers to get vaccinated against monkeypox, which has been spreading rapidly throughout several European countries.

"The High Authority for Health in France proposes the preventive vaccination against monkeypox to the categories of people, who are the most exposed to the virus: men who have sex with men, trans people with multiple partners, prostitutes, and people that work in places which involve sexual activities," HAS press release read.

According to the latest data of the national public health agency in France, 721 monkeypox cases were detected in the country as of July 7.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is transmitted between people. Usually this is a mild disease that most people recover from within a few weeks, but some may have complications. The initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, fever and fatigue. A rash may develop, often starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body.

Related Topics

France May July From

Recent Stories

Canada Imposes New Sanctions Targeting Russian Med ..

Canada Imposes New Sanctions Targeting Russian Media, Individuals - Foreign Mini ..

26 seconds ago
 China's Military Ready to Prevent Attempts to Achi ..

China's Military Ready to Prevent Attempts to Achieve 'Taiwan Independence' - Mi ..

28 seconds ago
 DC constitutes committee, control room for Eid

DC constitutes committee, control room for Eid

29 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif congratulates ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif congratulates pilgrims

31 seconds ago
 Eid cleanliness operation in full swing

Eid cleanliness operation in full swing

29 minutes ago
 Inflation in Russia Down From 17.1% to 15.9% in Ju ..

Inflation in Russia Down From 17.1% to 15.9% in June Year-On-Year - Rosstat

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.